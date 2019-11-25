Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Two crashes in Lynn County stalled traffic overnight and prompted a response from multiple emergency crews Sunday.
- The crash was reported on Highway 87, south of the Lynn-Lubbock County line.
- DPS troopers report two vehicle collided, then veered into oncoming traffic.
- Two more vehicles crashed as the drivers tried to avoid them.
Jodey Arrington says he would like another two years in the United States House of Representatives.
- Arrington has been in that seat since 2016. He says if he’s re-elected his first priority will be to help the president with border security.
- The primary election will be on March 3.
A man is facing charges after police say he robbed a Kohl’s department store over the weekend.
- Police say a security guard saw 29-year-old Jordan Woolf run out of the store with stolen items. The guard caught Woolf in the parking lot and held him down.
- Police say Woolf bit the security guard.
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is not at home after a weekend hospital stay.
- She was admitted Friday after experiencing chills and a fever.
- This is the second illness the 86-year-old justice has faced this month, following a stomach bug a couple of weeks ago.
