Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

2 injured after crash on Highway 87, Jodey Arrington pushes for third term, Ruth Bader Ginsburg out of hospital after weekend stay

Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief
GF Default - Daybreak Today, Alexa Weather Brief - Oct. 8
By Michael Cantu | November 25, 2019 at 6:09 AM CST - Updated November 25 at 6:36 AM

Two crashes in Lynn County stalled traffic overnight and prompted a response from multiple emergency crews Sunday.

Jodey Arrington says he would like another two years in the United States House of Representatives.

  • Arrington has been in that seat since 2016. He says if he’s re-elected his first priority will be to help the president with border security.
  • The primary election will be on March 3.
  • Read more here: Jodey Arrington announces bid for third term

A man is facing charges after police say he robbed a Kohl’s department store over the weekend.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is not at home after a weekend hospital stay.

  • She was admitted Friday after experiencing chills and a fever.
  • This is the second illness the 86-year-old justice has faced this month, following a stomach bug a couple of weeks ago.
  • Read more here: Supreme Court: Ginsburg released from hospital

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, and Steve Divine along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.