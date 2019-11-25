Harry Morton, son of Hard Rock Cafe co-founder, dies at 38

In this June 28, 2007 file photo, Harry Morton, left, Luis Barajas, center, founder of Flaunt magazine, and Jessica Alba are seen at the opening of the Pink Taco restaurant in Los Angeles. Harry Morton, a restaurant mogul who is the son of the Hard Rock Cafe chain co-founder and grandson of the Morton's The Steakhouse founder, has died. Pink Taco, a restaurant business Morton founded and previously owned, confirmed his death in a statement Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. He was 38. (Source: AP Photo/Chris Polk, File/Chris Polk)