High wind warning issued for West Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning from Monday evening through Tuesday evening.
West winds are expected to be 35 to 45 mph with gusts of 65 mph.
The highest winds are expected to be from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Blowing dirt, damaging winds and widespread power outages are possible.
Motorists should use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle on north/south roadways.
Residents should fasten loos objects in their yards or bring the items inside before the winds arrive.
This wind warning affects Bailey, Motley, Childress, Cochran, Lamb, Hale, Crosby, Hall, Floyd, Castro, Parmer, Briscoe, Lubbock, Swisher and Hockley Counties.
If you have photos to share, please upload them here: https://www.burst.com/jd8761aa
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.