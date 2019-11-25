KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Spaghetti

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Spaghetti
By Michael Cantu | November 25, 2019 at 7:51 AM CST - Updated November 25 at 7:51 AM
Spaghetti, KCBD's Pet of the Day for Nov. 25.
Spaghetti, KCBD's Pet of the Day for Nov. 25. (Source: Lubbock Animal Services)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Spaghetti, KCBD’s Pet of the Day. Spaghetti is a 10-month-old pit bull mix.

She has not been spayed, but is up-to-date on her shots. She’s also very friendly and outgoing.

Spaghetti’s adoption fees for Monday, Nov. 25, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Grace

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.