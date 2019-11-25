KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Spaghetti

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Spaghetti, KCBD’s Pet of the Day. Spaghetti is a 10-month-old pit bull mix.
She has not been spayed, but is up-to-date on her shots. She’s also very friendly and outgoing.
Spaghetti’s adoption fees for Monday, Nov. 25, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Grace
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.