Red Raiders stay at #12 in new AP & Coaches Polls

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Despite two wins at home this week, the 5-0 Red Raiders remained at #12 in the new Associated Press College Basketball poll and in the Coaches poll.
Texas Tech beat Tennessee State and Long Island to run their non-conference home winning streak to 51 games.
This week Texas Tech goes on the road playing Thanksgiving night in the Las Vegas Invitational against Iowa (4-1) at 7pm.
The Red Raiders will then play Friday against Creighton or San Diego State in Vegas. Road games against DePaul and #2 Louisville.
Texas Tech’s next home appearance will be hosting Southern Mississippi at 6 p.m. by Monday, December 16, at the United Supermarkets Arena.
