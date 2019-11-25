Red Raiders stay at #12 in new AP & Coaches Polls

Red Raiders stay at #12 in new AP & Coaches Polls
Coach Chris Beard
By Pete Christy | November 25, 2019 at 2:25 PM CST - Updated November 25 at 2:25 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Despite two wins at home this week, the 5-0 Red Raiders remained at #12 in the new Associated Press College Basketball poll and in the Coaches poll.

Texas Tech beat Tennessee State and Long Island to run their non-conference home winning streak to 51 games.

This week Texas Tech goes on the road playing Thanksgiving night in the Las Vegas Invitational against Iowa (4-1) at 7pm.

The Red Raiders will then play Friday against Creighton or San Diego State in Vegas. Road games against DePaul and #2 Louisville.

Texas Tech’s next home appearance will be hosting Southern Mississippi at 6 p.m. by Monday, December 16, at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.