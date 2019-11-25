Sentencing date set for Lubbock man who pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine base

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million after pleading guilty to a federal charge of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, and five years to life in prison, up to $250,000 in fines, up to five years of supervised release for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Breshard Montrell Wilson, 33, is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a nearly $200,000 combined bond and a hold for US Marshal. Federal papers from Wilson’s plea agreement outline details from Wilson’s arrest.
According to the report, in February and March 2017, The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office began investigating activities of Wilson, executing a search warrant on March 3, 2017. During the search, Wilson and another individual were found attempting to flush what appeared to be cocaine base down the toilet.
On September 15 of 2017, agents executed another search, this time of Wilson’s home. The report states agents found residue of cocaine base on the floor and the toilet, with baggies floating in the toilet.
According to police, Wilson admitted there was a firearm in the residence. Agents found a Glock Model 43 in a cabinet that included a Pyrex dish containing cocaine residue, as well as a digital scale and baking soda.
$700 in cash was found in a shoe belonging to Wilson. Two small children were also found inside the home.
On November 4, Wilson pleaded guilty to both charges of possession with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Federal documents say his sentencing hearing has been scheduled for February 27 at 10 a.m. at the Federal Courthouse.
