Strong winds Tuesday, colder Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Gusty winds and a risk for wintry precipitation remain the main weather elements that could impact West Texas weather this week.
Winds become southwest and gusty Monday night with increasing clouds and lows in the lower to middle 40’s.
West winds become gusty at 20 to 35 mph Tuesday with areas of blowing dust possible.
Highs Tuesday warm into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. Gusts could exceed 40 to 50 mph during the day.
A strong disturbance crosses the area Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day to bring the risk for rain, freezing rain, sleet and possibly some snow.
The best chance for wintry precipitation exists north and west of Lubbock.
Nonetheless, Wednesday is typically the busiest travel day of the year and weather could play in role in holiday travel plans across West Texas and New Mexico Wednesday and Thursday.
As of late Monday, models are now showing more of a rain event for the South Plains with wintry precipitation issues more likely towards Muleshoe and the Northwestern South Plains.
Unsettled weather continues Friday and Saturday.
