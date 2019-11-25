Texas Tech University, Midland College sign agreement

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech University and Midland College have signed an agreement establishing a Texas Tech regional site on the Midland College campus as well as makes it easier for Midland College students to not only take Texas Tech courses, but also transfer to the university.
“This partnership with Midland College affirms our connections to the Midland community and our commitment to providing continued access to higher education with the goal of students pursuing a degree at Texas Tech,” said Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec. “We’re focused on addressing the educational and work force needs of the region. This is an important collaboration that will benefit both institutions and the communities we serve.”
The agreement also will give Midland College students the option of completing Texas Tech coursework in Midland, online through Texas Tech and/or a combination of the two.
“Midland College is proud to partner with Texas Tech to offer our students more options and greater access to those wishing to continue their education beyond our doors,” said Steve Thomas, Midland College president. “We believe this partnership demonstrates how we fulfill our mission – by actively supporting students to achieve their educational and career goals.”
Earlier this year, the two institutions signed 10 articulation agreements specifically for Texas Tech’s Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering to support the ease of transfer for Midland College students into engineering programs at Texas Tech. Texas Tech’s Transfer Advising office, part of Undergraduate Admissions, will have a representative present on the Midland College campus monthly for face-to-face meetings to promote the alliance.
“This partnership represents a major step forward in how we seamlessly transfer students while helping our state meet its goals for students earning college degrees,” said Damon Kennedy, vice president of Instructional Services at Midland College. “The faculty relationships and transfer pathways both schools have worked tirelessly to create will ensure more students achieve the career-focused degrees they desire.”