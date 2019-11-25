Thanksgiving week, mild and wild

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Weather today will be the mildest of the week. Several storm systems passing across the US will bring a variety of weather to West Texas, the South Plains, and the KCBD viewing area. In the days ahead our area will experience, at times, high winds, possibly blowing dust, rain showers, wintry showers in spots, and possibly ice.
The Mild
High clouds will be overhead today while at ground level it will be dry and a bit breezy. Winds will range generally from 10 to 20 mph. High temperatures will range from the mid-60s in the northwestern viewing area to the mid-70s in the southeastern.
The Wind
A High Wind Watch is in effect tomorrow, Tuesday, due to expected west winds sustained from 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. The strongest winds are anticipated to be over the northwestern South Plains and southwestern Panhandle.
The wind may damage trees, power lines, signs, and fences. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Low visibility in blowing dust also is possible.
Secure items today which may become airborne in high winds.
The wind and dry conditions will result in high wildfire danger, making Tuesday is a No Burn Day.
The Watch includes the counties of Parmer, Castro, Swisher, Briscoe, Hall, Childress, Bailey, Lamb, Hale, Floyd, Motley, Cottle, Cochran, Hockley, Lubbock, Crosby, Yoakum, Terry, Lynn, and Garza.
The Wintry
We've had a chance of showers in our forecast for Wednesday and Thursday since last week. We mentioned the chance of wintry precipitation. Over the weekend the guidance trended colder and some computer models went, well, wild, with potential snowfall amounts. Data this morning is trending warmer at altitudes where snow forms.
Due to the forecast warmer temperatures aloft, measurable snowfall amounts are now forecast to be less than an inch, and mainly limited to the northwestern viewing area. Widespread rainfall is likely, with amounts of one-quarter to one-half inch and isolated amounts near an inch. That is, from a little under to a little over.
However, while warmer aloft, temperatures near and at the surface are expected to be below freezing late Wednesday through Thanksgiving morning. As such, ice accumulation is possible beginning Wednesday evening and continuing through Thanksgiving morning. The area most likely to experience wintry showers and ice accumulation is the far northwestern KCBD viewing area.
Our latest RainCast, or in this case WinterCast, for the Thanksgiving period will be included in the video I'll post here later this morning. Thanksgiving is three days away.
Watch for updates and possible warnings and additional watches which may be issued. You can do that right here on our Weather Page and in our free KCBD Weather App. Plus, both allow you change the forecast location so you can check the forecast for travel. Or just check in on friends and family.
