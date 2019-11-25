2 injured in 4-car accident on Highway 87 at Lynn County line

LYNN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - At least two people have been injured in a four-car accident on Highway 87 at the Lynn County line.
DPS says they are investigating two separate collisions on Highway 87 inside the Lynn County line from Lubbock County. They happened around 7:30 p.m.
The first crash involved a Nissan and a Dodge, both heading northbound. DPS says the Dodge came up on the rear of the Nissan and struck it, sending both vehicles into the median and the southbound lanes.
A Volkswagen and a Jeep swerved to avoid the vehicles crossing into their lane and the Volkswagen struck the Jeep.
Two people from the Nissan have been taken to the hospital. At least one person was airlifted in serious condition.
Both lanes of traffic are open as of 9:15 p.m.
We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.
