Airport reports cancellations as winter weather passes through Denver area

Airport reports cancellations as winter weather passes through Denver area
The Misery Map from FlightAware.com shows delays and cancellations at major airports around the United States. (Source: FlightAware)
By Michael Cantu | November 26, 2019 at 9:54 AM CST - Updated November 26 at 9:57 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As winter weather passes through Colorado and Wyoming, cancellations are piling up at airports across the country. Lubbock has reported a few, but hundreds are possible at the Denver International Airport.

Close to 500 cancellations have been reported at Denver International, according to FlightAware.com. One afternoon flight to Denver has been cancelled at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport.

[ Flight Aware Misery Map ]

Lubbock’s airport is also reporting cancellations for two flights to the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, as of 10 a.m.

Wednesday is expected to be a busy travel day. Those traveling by air are encouraged to check the Lubbock airport’s Arrivals and Departures online portal to check flight statuses or call airlines ahead of time.

Related Link: Wintry weather threatens to snarl US holiday travel

The Lubbock International Airport Arrivals and Departures website shows three flight delays on Nov. 26.
The Lubbock International Airport Arrivals and Departures website shows three flight delays on Nov. 26. (Source: City of Lubbock)

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.