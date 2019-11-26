Chapter 12 of WellSaid: State of the Union Address

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Despite the Red Raiders losing six of their last seven games and now won’t be bowl eligible, Matt Wells made sure to praise his team that has battled hard, falling four times by three points or less.
“Their care factor continues to go up because their investment level goes up. And we continue to invest and get off the mat and come compete at a high, high level every week. Results on the scoreboard aren't there, not where we want. It's not the final result that we want. But I will tell you the things behind the scenes are really changing and it's very process-driven, and I think we have got more and more buy in. You have to have a lot of buy in to win games at this level Those are things that are maybe not important for the media to hear, but it's important for me. So I'm just kind of giving you a state of the union right now. So the things behind the scenes in this team meeting room that are starting to turn around are very, very positive and it's things that continue to inspire me to help get this program where we all want it to be and where Red Raider Nation wants it to be. And that's in the month of November competing for championships and I truly believe that we're going to be there very, very soon.”
The Red Raiders will miss out on December football, but Friday they visit Texas in Austin 11 a.m. and that will be a postseason game for this team.
“Our bowl game will be this week in Austin and that's how we'll treat it for those guys. And our guys will be absolutely ready to go into Austin and compete with Texas, which has a good team and a good program, excellent coaching staff, and great leader at quarterback and a lot of long, athletic guys on defense to have to contend with.”
As the first season at Texas Tech for Matt Wells comes to an end, how have things lived up to expectations?
“Depends on whose expectations. Two things I promised everybody is our guys would be absolutely prepared, well prepared for every game. Absolutely well-versed in what we're doing and what they're doing and be very prepared. And number two, the second thing I promised is that we would play with a passion and a pride that Red Raider fans would be very, very proud of every time they saw their guys. I wasn't, I'm not into predicting wins, predicting this or predicting that. If I was really, really good at that I would not be the head football coach at Texas Tech. To say that we would go 0-5 in those games that we either had a fourth quarter lead in or last play of the game, I don't think anybody could predict it. And so what if things turned different in one of those games or two of those games, would we have exceeded your expectations? Say yes, because I saw what you wrote in July. I'm just kidding. Don't, no, relax, I'm just kidding. But what I'm saying is it depends on whose expectations it is, right?”
The Red Raiders have won the last two times they have gone to Austin in 2015 and 2017, they will look to end the season with a win Friday at 11 a.m. against Texas.
