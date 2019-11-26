Chapter 12 of WellSaid: State of the Union Address

“Their care factor continues to go up because their investment level goes up. And we continue to invest and get off the mat and come compete at a high, high level every week. Results on the scoreboard aren't there, not where we want. It's not the final result that we want. But I will tell you the things behind the scenes are really changing and it's very process-driven, and I think we have got more and more buy in. You have to have a lot of buy in to win games at this level Those are things that are maybe not important for the media to hear, but it's important for me. So I'm just kind of giving you a state of the union right now. So the things behind the scenes in this team meeting room that are starting to turn around are very, very positive and it's things that continue to inspire me to help get this program where we all want it to be and where Red Raider Nation wants it to be. And that's in the month of November competing for championships and I truly believe that we're going to be there very, very soon.”