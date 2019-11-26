City Bank Community Rewards giving away $60,000 to local charities

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock residents can help their favorite charities secure “rewards” ranging from $7,000 to $500 by participating in the Community Rewards program sponsored by City Bank. City Bank will make available a total of $60,000 to be awarded to 30 local nonprofits to assist them in carrying out their missions of hope and service to people in need.
All you have to do is vote.
Votes will be tallied in six categories: basic human needs, health & wellness, child development & advocacy, education & youth services, community development & leadership and animal welfare & environment.
Rewards will go to the top five recipients in each group. First place will receive $4,000, second place will receive $2,000, third place will receive $1,500 and fourth place will receive $500. The top overall vote-getter will receive an additional $3,000.
Voting continues through Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.
Only one vote per email address per hour will be accepted. Voters must be 18 years or older.
To see the vote count, click here.
