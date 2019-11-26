Clovis woman arrested, charged with DWI after driving wrong way on U.S. 84

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - A Clovis, NM woman has been arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after she was seen driving on the wrong side of the road near Littlefield on Friday.
Around 3 a.m., Littlefield Police Department received several 911 calls about a white or silver car driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of US 84.
According to police, the car was at Bainer Switch and was heading toward Littlefield. Eastbound traffic was able to avoid the car.
Officers were able to get the car stopped and learned the driver, 35-year-old Amanda Renee Holloman, was intoxicated.
She was taken to the Lamb Healthcare Center.
Police say a blood search warrant was sought and granted and a blood sample was taken.
She was taken to the Lamb County Jail and charged with driving while intoxicated.
