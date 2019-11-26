Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, many Texas regions have reported increased flu activity. The Centers for Disease Control classifies flu activity from moderate to high.
- There’s increasing cases here in Lubbock.
- Dr. Roberta Beals at Grace Clinic says the flu virus arrived earlier this year, and says anyone who thinks they’re starting to get sick should see a doctor.
As the holiday season creeps up, so might depression, anxiety and stress.
- Psychologists with Texas Tech say those who experience these issues should seek a safe place or friend to escape those troubles.
- It is also important to know boundaries and try to know what may trigger unhealthy behavior.
- Read more from KCBD’s Katie Main here: Psychologist shares holiday coping mechanisms to handle seasonal anxiety, stress and depression
Try to plan ahead as Thanksgiving comes nearer. City, local and state offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday.
- Travel issues may also cause a problem. Storms near Colorado and Wyoming have prompted travel, winter weather and blizzard warnings.
- That’s won’t make a direct impact on the South Plains, but will move up to the north and northeast from now until Saturday.
- Read that story here: Wintry weather threatens to snarl US holiday travel
More than 3,300 acres have burned in a Southern California wildfire that spread overnight.
- High winds and dry conditions have allowed that fire to spread quickly.
- Evacuation orders are currently in place and an emergency proclamation has been issued.
- That story will be updated later today.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.