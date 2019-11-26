Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Flu activity increases in Lubbock; holiday season could increase cases of anxiety, depression; weather causes chaos around the Rocky Mountains

By Michael Cantu | November 26, 2019 at 6:20 AM CST - Updated November 26 at 6:20 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, many Texas regions have reported increased flu activity. The Centers for Disease Control classifies flu activity from moderate to high.

  • There’s increasing cases here in Lubbock.
  • Dr. Roberta Beals at Grace Clinic says the flu virus arrived earlier this year, and says anyone who thinks they’re starting to get sick should see a doctor.

As the holiday season creeps up, so might depression, anxiety and stress.

Try to plan ahead as Thanksgiving comes nearer. City, local and state offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

  • Travel issues may also cause a problem. Storms near Colorado and Wyoming have prompted travel, winter weather and blizzard warnings.
  • That’s won’t make a direct impact on the South Plains, but will move up to the north and northeast from now until Saturday.
  • Read that story here: Wintry weather threatens to snarl US holiday travel

More than 3,300 acres have burned in a Southern California wildfire that spread overnight.

  • High winds and dry conditions have allowed that fire to spread quickly.
  • Evacuation orders are currently in place and an emergency proclamation has been issued.
  • That story will be updated later today.

