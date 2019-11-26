FOCUSED: Texas Tech Meat Judging wins 14th National Title as a Team

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A little over two weeks ago, the Texas Tech Meat Judging Team was at it again...
"Well, I tell ya, it never gets old because it is always unique every year," Texas Tech Professor Dr. Mark Miller said.
Competing on the big stage, looking to become National Champions.
“This team, what I really think makes them stand out from everyone else is hands down the kind of quality people they are,” coach Tommy Fletcher said. “A big focus of our program at Texas Tech is not just developing good meat judgers but developing quality people that have a passion for the meat industry. And, that treat other people well, and will go out into the workforce and make a positive impact on the world.”
Back on November 11, 20 passionate Red Raider meat judgers won the 2019 International Intercollegiate Meat Judging National Championship - the 14th in their program’s history.
"It was kind of surreal experience, I mean we knew we had a good day and it could have gone either way," Jacie Henefey said... She would go on to say, "We had a lot of people in the top-five of almost every specification and so leading into the individuals, it was really exciting."
But this title wasn't handed to them on a silver platter... They had to dig deep and figure out a way to overcome the adversity of a three-contest losing streak that happened during the year.
"They had to search their heart," Miller said. "And really, it came down to they needed to get themselves where they were humble enough to focus and be coachable, and do everything they were taught to do and they did. And, they were rewarded for it."
The Texas Tech Meat Science program has a long history of great alumni that give back to the program... But, the interesting thing is that these students only get one year to compete.
Making every year a new journey; a journey to keep this program on top.
“I have never been on a team like this before and it’s really a once in a lifetime opportunity and we don’t take it for granted,” Grant Kitten said.
