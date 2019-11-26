Google reveals most searched Thanksgiving side dishes by state

(CNN) - Thanksgiving is more than just about the turkey and ham. People love their side dishes too.
A map shows people are Googling some pretty interesting foods.
In Texas, the most searched side dish ahead of Thanksgiving is fruit salad.
People in Columbus are Googling stuffed mushrooms.
In North Dakota, people are searching for some low carb foods. Keto soup is trending there.
But the most popular searched side dishes in the United States are, of course, casseroles, veggies, stuffing and dressing.
