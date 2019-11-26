Gusty winds through midnight, colder Wednesday with wintry mix possible

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -We can expect wind speeds to taper off across the area after sunset, but remain gusty through midnight.
A cold front brings north winds overnight and cold overnight lows in the middle 20’s for the immediate Lubbock area.
The air will be very dry overnight tonight through Wednesday morning.
A Pacific storm system will bring increasing clouds during the day Wednesday.
Rain will develop across the area from the southwest. Some of the rain may mix with sleet or snow at times. Highs remain in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s most areas.
Winds become southeast during the afternoon as moisture levels increase across the area.
Rain becomes more likely Wednesday night through Thanksgiving Day.
Temperatures will drop to near freezing or slightly below freezing Thursday morning.
This sets the stage for freezing rain and ice development for some areas by daybreak Thanksgiving Day.
A cold rain event is expected Thanksgiving Day with highs holding in the 40’s.
We could see areas of ice early Thursday morning before temperatures rise above freezing.
Use caution if traveling across the region, especially for areas north and west of Lubbock.
A breezy southerly flow develops Friday with highs in the 60’s. A few showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible Friday.
The weekend looks dry and cool for the most part.
