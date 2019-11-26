Body of missing worker found in partial downtown Cincinnati building collapse

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Officials located the body of the missing worker trapped by a building collapse in downtown Cincinnati, according to Hamilton County Coroner Lakshmi Sammarco.
The building, which is a construction site at the corner of 4th and Race Streets, partially collapsed Monday at 1 p.m.
Officials say most of the workers were on the sixth floor when concrete being poured on the seventh floor became too heavy and caused the roof to collapse.
Tuesday morning Cincinnati Fire Chief Roy Winston said the missing worker was on the sixth floor when the building partially collapsed.
A Cincinnati firefighter said Tuesday afternoon crews had a ‘general idea’ of where the worker was and just needed to get to him.
Crews removed the worker shortly before 11:20 p.m. Tuesday night and transported him to the coroner’s facility.
The identity of the worker has not been released, but Sammarco confirmed to FOX19 NOW the family has been notified.
Turner Construction released the following statement about the deceased worker Tuesday night:
"It is with great sadness that we confirm that an employee of Gateway Concrete Forming died at the Fourth and Race construction site following the collapse of a section of temporary concrete form work. This is an extremely sorrowful time and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and co-workers at this difficult time.
"We want to thank the region’s first responders, emergency service workers and the American Red Cross volunteers for their tireless and selfless efforts through this entire ordeal.
“We are encouraging workers to utilize the grief counseling services that are available to them in the difficult days and weeks ahead.”
The firefighter said the reason they had trouble getting to the trapped worker was due to debris and dried cement being in the way.
Winston said the family of the worker had been notified he was the one missing and Cincinnati fire staff has been assisting the family through the search efforts.
“It’s been a tremendously trying time for them but we are trying to provide whatever comfort we can,” he said.
Turner Construction says the missing man worked for Gateway Construction. The company said Monday four workers were injured, but all have been treated and released from hospitals.
At least two of the construction workers were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and one went to Christ Hospital, Chief Winston said. The chief confirmed the search was a recovery and not a rescue during an 8 a.m. briefing at the site of the collapse.
“It’s a methodical process. That’s probably the best way I can describe it. It’s just going to take time. Hopefully if we can bring in some heavier equipment that will speed up the process,” he said.
Tuesday, Winston said emergency crews would bring in ‘heavier’ equipment after using hand tools to avoid creating more debris.
“We used basic hand tools, jackhammers and so forth, in order to not create a lot of extra mess and debris, but now we feel we can bring in additional equipment,” Winston said.
He said Turner Construction brought in additional workers to help offload the additional material and heavier equipment needed to find the worker.
Winston couldn’t give an estimate for how long the search would last. He also said the cause of the collapse is currently under investigation.
“All we know at this point is the collapse occurred south to north and all of that concrete came back south once the weight shifted and created the collapse we see up there,” the chief said.
The area of the collapse is about 200 feet by 40 feet, he said.
“We have the dogs here and we are using that resource as our starting point. That is where our focal point is. It’s a very large area we are focusing on,” Winston said.
3CDC is the developer for the future building’s commercial space and the garage, which was topped out last month, according to a release. Flaherty & Collins, 3CDC says, is developing the apartments above, with Turner Construction serving as the general contractor for the entire project.
