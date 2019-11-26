KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Buford

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Buford, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Buford is a 2-year-old pit mix who is neutered and up-to-date on his shots.
He has a great personality and loves people. But, he may need a slow introduction to other dogs.
Buford’s adoption fees for Tuesday, Nov. 26, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
