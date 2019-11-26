Kingsgate Center to host Christmas festivities, coat drive throughout December

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Christmas activities and a coat drive will start up at the Kingsgate Center in South Lubbock on Friday, Nov. 29. Events include carriage rides and visits with Santa Claus.
The Kinsgate Coat drive will be available through Friday, Dec. 20. All coats collected will go to benefit Lubbock Impact.
Visitors can drop off coats at Soft Surroundings, BurgerFi, Francesa’s, J. Roberts, La Madeleine, Malouf’s, McAlister’s Deli, Menchis and Sprouts.
Along with that, visitors can also take a family carriage ride that will be available each Saturday and Sunday afternoons. There’s also ride times available on Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 23 and 24.
Visits to Santa will be available from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 through Sunday, Dec. 22. He will be in from of Soft Surroundings.
All these events will kick off with a tree lighting ceremony at dusk on Nov. 29.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.