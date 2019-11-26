LCU Adds Hector Limon as Hitting Coach

A Lubbock native, Limon played his high school ball at Estacado where he had a stellar career, hitting better than .467 in all four seasons. Following a terrific senior year in which he hit .578 with 15 doubles, 12 home runs, 50 RBI and 18 stolen bases for the Matadors, Limon was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the 30th round (755th overall) of the Major League Baseball Draft. The two-time All-District Most Valuable Player instead opted to play at the collegiate level and remained close to home to do so.