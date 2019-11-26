LCU’s Ashton Duncan Claims LSC Offensive Player of the Week Honor

Duncan helped LCU open Lone Star Conference play 1-0, as her 24-point performance led LCU to a 75-64 road win at Angelo State. The Lubbock, Texas native, making her 54th career appearance, made her first career start and opened the game 5-of-5 from the field, which was part of a 8-of-9 shooting sequence to start the game. Duncan’s 24-point production was a career-high. The junior connected on four three-pointers and also contributed four rebounds and two steals in the game.