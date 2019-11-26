LCU’s Ashton Duncan Claims LSC Offensive Player of the Week Honor

LUBBOCK, Texas (LCU Athletics) - For a second consecutive week the Lone Star Conference recognized a member of the Lubbock Christian University Lady Chaparrals accomplishments on the hardwood, as Ashton Duncan was named the LSC Women’s Basketball Offensive Player of the Week.
Duncan helped LCU open Lone Star Conference play 1-0, as her 24-point performance led LCU to a 75-64 road win at Angelo State. The Lubbock, Texas native, making her 54th career appearance, made her first career start and opened the game 5-of-5 from the field, which was part of a 8-of-9 shooting sequence to start the game. Duncan’s 24-point production was a career-high. The junior connected on four three-pointers and also contributed four rebounds and two steals in the game.
The honor comes one week after Maddi Chitsey (offensive) and Juliana Robertson (defensive) swept the LSC weekly honors. Three recipients on the season tops last season, as LCU claimed two weekly honors in the Heartland Conference.
LCU is off to a 5-0 start on the season, with a 1-0 mark in LSC play. The Lady Chaps take a short break for Thanksgiving, as they return to action in San Antonio, Texas Friday at 2 p.m. in the St. Mary’s Thanksgiving Classic facing Southern Nazarene.
