Levelland Young Professionals of the Chamber of Commerce Install Blessing Boxes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tuesday, November 26, 9:00 a.m, the Levelland Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals hosted the ribbon cutting on four blessing boxes located in four different locations in Hockley County. The boxes were constructed and donated by Zachry Group at Reese Center in Lubbock, Texas.
Hosting churches included Cactus Drive Church of Christ, First Presbyterian Church, Whitharral Baptist Church and First Baptist Church.
The Young Professionals have partnered with four area churches to house and keep boxes filled for the needy. A sign displayed on each box says “take what you need or leave what you can” and are available for those in need of food.
The Young Professionals are encouraging people to donate hygiene products and non-perishable foods if they are able.
The Levelland Young Professionals is a volunteer organization of the Levelland Chamber of Commerce and their purpose is to create the next generation of business and community leaders.
