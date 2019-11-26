Lubbock doctor talks about preventing the spread of flu, illnesses during holidays

“Influenza A tends to be a little bit more severe and its intensity of symptoms. Influenza B is less severe in its symptoms, but has more GI distress within,” said Dr. Beals, “When I say that, I mean nausea, abdominal cramps, not wanting to eat as much and some people even get loose bowels with that one. Both have a sore throat; runny nose and they can have a cough with it. The temperature can be about the same. So other than the GI symptoms, there's not much difference.”