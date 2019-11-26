Lubbock roofer encouraging you to not put up Christmas lights on house with Tuesday’s gusty winds

“If you put up too many lights, you’ll blow a circuit breaker which is not good because it’s going to cost you money out of your pocket, especially if you do it yourself, “said Christensen. “Second of all, if your putting lights together- a lot of people will try and put them together-if you touch the wrong wires together, you’re going to get a nice little shock. It even happens to people like me. It occasionally happens to us. You can get physically shocked and it’s not very pleasant.”