Lubbock roofer encouraging you to not put up Christmas lights on house with Tuesday’s gusty winds

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tuesday’s high gusts are not the conditions you want to be putting up Christmas lights, according to a Lubbock roofer, Nick Christensen of Christensen & Company, who puts up Christmas lights for clients.
Christensen builds the lights and puts them up on the roofs and he says very windy days are not the best days to work because it can be dangerous. He says lights can blow away, the ladder you use could fall with or without you on it, and if you’re already on the roof, that can be a big problem.
“You can fall off and hurt yourself. Same way with getting on roofs in 50 mile per hour winds, the wind can physically push you off your roof,” said Christensen.
Dealing with electricity without high winds can be tricky and with extra gusts, it can make the job harder and dangerous too.
“If you put up too many lights, you’ll blow a circuit breaker which is not good because it’s going to cost you money out of your pocket, especially if you do it yourself, “said Christensen. “Second of all, if your putting lights together- a lot of people will try and put them together-if you touch the wrong wires together, you’re going to get a nice little shock. It even happens to people like me. It occasionally happens to us. You can get physically shocked and it’s not very pleasant.”
Additionally Christensen says never work with wires plugged into the wall. He says to make sure the lights have tape and plugs so you don’t hurt yourself. He also is encouraging everyone to work with a buddy, just in case you slip and fall.
