Man who shot at garbage truck, SWAT officers during standoff sentenced to 12 years

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two years after Rodney Breeden shot at a City of Lubbock trash truck and then at SWAT officers who were trying to negotiate with him during a standoff, Breeden pleaded guilty and has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Breeden, who is now 52 years old, was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant.
LPD Police Chief at the time, Greg Stevens, said Breeden was looking to make “a big production” out of the situation and that it appears he was dealing with some very difficult issues.
Police responded to a report of shots fired at a city trash truck in the alley south of the 1100 block of East Quinn Street around 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 28, 2017.
A shot was fired and came through the driver's side window.
The driver, Juan Rivera, was not hit by the bullet, but police say it barely missed him and he was injured by the shattered glass. He was treated and released from University Medical Center with minor injuries.
Rivera immediately called police. Officers responded to the area and began working out where the shot was fired from.
Officers believe the shot came from the home at 1112 East Quinn. Rodney Breeden was inside the home. Police say his intent was to commit suicide by a cop.
Police then expanded their SWAT callout and brought in more personnel to try and prevent that from happening.
When they are involved in these types of situations, police say they look for ways to try and disengage, but because Breeden had fired at the city employee, police say that was not an option.
Officers tried several times to reach Breeden peacefully.
They used tear gas and tried talking with him through the PA system but were unsuccessful.
The SWAT vehicle, called the BEAR, was eventually able to breach the front door, but Breeden immediately fired at the vehicle, hitting it five times with 11 first responders inside, including two firefighter paramedics.
Police then used a robot to deploy tear gas at the front door, causing Breeden to crawl to the front, but they say Breeden still appeared to be volatile, forcing police to fire at him. Police say he had a gun in his hand and was “clearly going to fire it again.”
Police say Breeden was shot multiple times and was immediately treated by tactical paramedics.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.