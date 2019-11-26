Red Raider Jahmi’us Ramsey named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Red Raider Freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey has been named Big 12 Newcomer of the week. He scored 13 points and had 7 rebounds in a game against Tennessee State. Then Sunday, Ramsey had a career high 27 points against Long Island.
Ramsey is currently the Red Raiders’ leading scorer and is the leading scorer in the Big 12, averaging 19 points a game.
He had five 3-pointers Sunday against the Sharks.
He’s the second Red Raider to win this honor as TJ Holyfield received the Newcomer award after the first week of the season.
The #12 Red Raiders take on Iowa 7pm Thanksgiving night in Las Vegas.
