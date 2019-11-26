Seven Fire Departments respond to gin fire in Petersburg

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lockney, Floydada, Ralls, Lorenzo, Idalou, New Deal, Abernathy, and Petersburg Fire Departments are responding to a fire at the Petersburg Co-Op Gin.
Crews are working to prevent the fire from spreading south towards homes or east towards neighboring corn fields.
The fire, spurred by high winds, has involved 23-25 modules of harvested cotton so far. Plains Cotton Growers estimates the cost of the modules at $3,000 to $4,000 each on average.
The Fire Chief T.J. Marquez says the West Carlisle Rehab Trailer is en route to provide EMS support. the Texas A&M Forest Service is also responding.
As of 11 o’clock Tuesday night, the Forest Service reported the fire involving 55 acres and was 80% contained, no injuries have been reported.
Stay with KCBD for more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.