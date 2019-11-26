Texas Tech Baseball releases 2020 schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off of their fourth College World Series appearance, the Red Raider Baseball team released their schedule for the 2020 season.
On the schedule, it features 12 home series, seven series on neutral sites and eight series on the road.
The big names that stick out on the 2020 schedule are Tennessee on February 21, Stanford on February 23, Florida State on March 1, Mississippi State on March 10-11, Minnesota on March 20-22, Oregon on March 24-25, and Dallas Baptist on May 5th.
Of course, the Red Raiders will have many other games and the gauntlet of the Big 12 Schedule.
Opening day for coach Tadlock and the Red Raider baseball team will be on February 14 when they host Houston Baptist for a two-day series.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.