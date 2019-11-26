Wind Warning today, rain tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock's near-term forecast: Wind and dust today, cold tonight, rain tomorrow, freezing rain (possibly) tomorrow night. Wintry showers are not out of the question around Lubbock and are likely over the northwestern viewing area. Here's the breakdown.
Today’s accompanying video is longer than most, so that I can include our suite of WinterCast graphics. These include precipitation type, location, timing, snow outlook including potential amounts, and the ice outlook. You’ll find them in the last half of the video.
Wind and Dust
A High Wind Warning is in effect until 6 PM for the central and northern viewing area, including Lubbock. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the remainder of the viewing area. West winds sustained from 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are likely in the Lubbock area. The strongest winds will be over the northwestern South Plains and southwestern Panhandle where gusts greater than 70 mph are possible.
The wind may damage trees, power lines, signs, and fences. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles on north-south roadways. Low visibility in blowing dust is possible.
The wind and dry conditions will result in a high wildfire danger, making this a No Burn Day.
Rain and Wintry
I noted yesterday that guidance was trending warmer at altitudes where snow forms. This remains largely the case, but temperatures late tomorrow at the surface may drop to or below freezing. Freezing rain may result, with ice possible late Wednesday through Thanksgiving morning.
If you are planning on driving in the area late tomorrow, do your best to arrive at your final destination before dark.
Snow and Ice
Due to forecast warmer temperatures aloft, measurable snowfall is not expected near Lubbock, but is possible to the west and north. Snowfall amounts of one to three inches may occur over the northwestern viewing area late Wednesday into Thanksgiving morning. Greater amounts are likely to the northwest into the Panhandle and eastern New Mexico.
With temperatures expected to be below freezing late Wednesday through Thanksgiving morning, ice accumulation is possible during that time. The area most likely to experience ice accumulation is the northwestern KCBD viewing area, but Lubbock and its immediate vicinity may see some accumulation. Elevated surfaces would be the first to freeze.
Grey, Wet, and Cold
Wednesday through Thanksgiving will generally be cloudy, west, and cold. Winds will be light, but temperatures will be mostly in the 30s and 40s.
Widespread rainfall is likely, with amounts of one-quarter to one-half inch likely and isolated amounts near an inch or so possible.
Latest and Updates
You'll find the WinterCast graphics mentioned near the top of this story in the video posted alongside this story.
See the forecast sections here on our Weather Page and in our free KCBD Weather App for our current hourly and daily forecasts.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.