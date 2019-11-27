Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

The KCBD NewsChannel 11 Livestream is unavailable today because of technical issues. We apologize for the inconvenience.
On Daybreak Today, multiple fire departments continue to battle a blaze at the Petersburg Co-Op Gin.
- As of this morning, the fire has grown to 55 acres and is 80 percent contained.
- Crews are working to prevent the flames from spreading to homes and nearby corn fields.
- Read the latest here: Petersburg gin fire 80 percent contained, spread to 55 acres
Ricky Don Henderson, the person of interest in the murder of Jeannie Quinn of Levelland, will spend the next 25 years in prison for an unrelated drug conviction.
- He accepted a plea deal for a delivery of a controlled substance charge.
- He is also the person of interest in the murder of his wife, Stephanie Meeks, 26 years ago. He’s not been charged in either murder case.
- Read that story here: Person of Interest in Jeannie Quinn case takes 25 years for unrelated drug charge
A man that shot at a garbage truck and police during a 2017 standoff has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.
- Fifty-two-year-old Rodney Breeden pleaded guilty to assaulting a public servant.
- No officers were injured during that standoff, but a garbage truck driver suffered minor injuries from flying glass.
- Read that story here: Man who shot at garbage truck, SWAT officers during standoff sentenced to 12 years
An explosion at an East Texas plant that produces chemical and petroleum-based products was reported in Port Neches overnight.
- Only three people are said to have minor injuries, but multiple homes were damaged.
- A mandatory evacuation order is in place by a local volunteer fire department. Everyone within a half-mile radius has been evacuated.
- Read that story from The Associated Press here: 3 injured as Texas plant explosion releases chemical plume
