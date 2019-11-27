Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Firefighters still working to put out Petersburg gin fire, man gets 25 for drug charges, 3 injured in East Texas chemical plant explosion

By Michael Cantu | November 27, 2019 at 6:11 AM CST - Updated November 27 at 6:17 AM

The KCBD NewsChannel 11 Livestream is unavailable today because of technical issues. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, multiple fire departments continue to battle a blaze at the Petersburg Co-Op Gin.

Ricky Don Henderson, the person of interest in the murder of Jeannie Quinn of Levelland, will spend the next 25 years in prison for an unrelated drug conviction.

A man that shot at a garbage truck and police during a 2017 standoff has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

An explosion at an East Texas plant that produces chemical and petroleum-based products was reported in Port Neches overnight.

  • Only three people are said to have minor injuries, but multiple homes were damaged.
  • A mandatory evacuation order is in place by a local volunteer fire department. Everyone within a half-mile radius has been evacuated.
  • Read that story from The Associated Press here: 3 injured as Texas plant explosion releases chemical plume

