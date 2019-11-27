Emails, letter show questions raised about Citizens Tower roof structure

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emails between City of Lubbock Facilities staff and the architect and engineer involved in the renovation of Citizens Tower show there were questions raised about the structural integrity and cracks in the roof of the building. According to the documents, the questions came as the roughly 19,000 pound chillers, or air conditioners, were placed on the 54-year-old building.
After obtaining the correspondence and documentation regarding the concerns, KCBD Investigates sat down with Lee Lewis Construction, Inc., the project general contractor, to understand the situation.
Lewis tells KCBD when a project involves renovating a building, it begins by examining its core structure.
“You go in and take pictures and mark areas that you see that have maybe some small cracks in or just any kind of thing that might come up later,” Lewis said.
According to a monthly progress report on the City of Lubbock website, the chillers were placed on the roof in September. Lewis believes it was a mechanical employee that raised the questions about cracks in the roof structure.
Pictures of the cracks obtained by KCBD Investigates show them to be hairline cracks through concrete beams.
They are marked in what appears to be orange paint. Lewis said that indicates they were marked early on in the project, before the chillers were placed. That statement is backed by engineers, Henderson Rogers, who were called to inspect the cracks in question.
“In all truthfulness, I’m glad someone brought it up because we can go check it out,” Lewis said. “There’s nothing wrong with that.”
The email correspondence shows the engineer called to inspect the cracks was not concerned. However, the weight of the chillers was requested before conducting further inspection. In that time, it was suggested the cracks be repaired for “due diligence sake," and since they were visible.
“That’s part of the inspection system that you do on every job,” Lewis said. “So, them coming on the job to inspect something is not out of the ordinary whatsoever. We do it every day.”
According to the emails, a written statement outlining the inspection and recommendation by the engineer was requested by the City of Lubbock.
In that letter was the following statement:
Using design information shown on the existing structural drawings (concrete strength, beam size, rebar size, etc.), we have verified the concrete beams have capacity for the loads indicated on the attached drawing.
It has been brought to our attention that cracks were noticed in the low roof concrete beams below the chillers. Many of the cracks are marked with orange paint indicating they had been previously identified. Although the cracks are not very wide, we highly recommend cracks in the concrete beams be repaired using epoxy injection method before the chillers are filled with water. Monitoring the repaired cracks before and after the chillers are made operational is also recommended.
“We’ve been monitoring that,” Lewis said. “Again, we do monitor everything on the job, not just that, the whole job and there’s not been any change whatsoever.”
Lewis tells KCBD he welcomes any questions within his organization and will take them to the appropriate experts to ensure a safe working environment and project. He said Citizens Tower is “safe and sound,” and something the citizens of Lubbock will be proud of.
“Keep in mind this building went through the tornado 50 years ago, so I think it’s pretty safe,” Lewis said.
KCBD Investigates asked City Councilman Steven Massengale in early November about a June progress report, the latest issued on the City of Lubbock website at that time, in which it stated the full occupancy target date of New Year’s Day. He believed that would still be the case.
Since that time, the City of Lubbock has published new monthly reports. At the time of this story, the latest is a September report, which states the full occupancy target date will be February 8.
On November 22, the City of Lubbock said the tower was on permanent power connection and was awaiting the launch of life-safety systems and elevator inspections. The initial move-in process, according to the City of Lubbock, will begin afterward.
