Families With Special Needs Share Magical Moments With Santa

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sensory-Friendly Santa Experience will be at the South Plains Mall Sunday, December 1 at 10 a.m.
This sensory-friendly holiday event at the South Plains Mall allows families with all spectrums of special needs to experience the time-honored tradition of a visit with Santa. The Santa Experience will be held in a comforting environment prior to public hours. Accommodations are made to support the sensory, physical, and developmental needs of this special audience.
The Sensory-Friendly Santa Experience at the South Plains Mall is held in partnership with Cherry Hill Programs and Autism Speaks.
While visits with Santa are welcomed and always free, Santa photo packages will be available for purchase. Space is limited. For more information on the event and to prepurchase a Fast Pass and photo package visit www.southplainsmall.com/holiday or www.AutismSpeaks.org/Santa.
The Sensory-Friendly Santa Experience will be located in the Grand Court of the South Plains Mall at 6002 SLIDE ROAD, Lubbock, TX 749414
