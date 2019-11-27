Forest Service: Petersburg gin fire fully contained, reached 55 acres

PETERSBURG, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas A&M Forest Service reports a fire at the Petersburg Co-Op Gin is fully contained. That fire started Tuesday afternoon and burned about 55 acres.
The Lockney, Floydada, Ralls, Lorenzo, Idalou, New Deal, Abernathy, and Petersburg Fire departments responded that fire. Crews worked to prevent the fire from spreading towards homes or neighboring corn fields.
The fire, spurred by high winds, has involved 23-25 modules of harvested cotton so far. Plains Cotton Growers estimates the cost of the modules at $3,000 to $4,000 each on average. But as of now there is no official cost associated with this fire.
Get updates from the Forest Service here.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.