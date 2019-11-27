High winds fuel fire south of Plainview

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Plainview is reporting a fire that happened on the south side of town Tuesday afternoon and they believe the winds were a factor.
Melinda Brown with the City of Plainview says the Plainview Fire Department responded to a call for a brush fire around 4:30 p.m. at Southwest 3rd and Quincy near Creekside Range.
Streets were closed for a time but Quincy Street is expected to re-open inside lanes from Olton Road (5th Street) to Southwest 3rd soon.
Brown says the cause is unknown at this time but winds were a factor. The fire was contained and at this time there are no reports of injury or major damage.
