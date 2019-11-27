KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Lanky Boi

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Lanky Boi, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is laid back and loves to play with other dogs.
When he was originally brought in, he was extremely thin because he was left to fend for himself. But, during his eight weeks at the shelter he’s managed to put on a pound or two.
Lanky Boi’s adoption fees for Wednesday, Nov. 27, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
