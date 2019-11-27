Lady Raiders head to California for Thanksgiving weekend Tournament

The Lady Raiders offense has been clicking as they are ranked fifth in the Nation. If you ask Coach Stollings, what she wants to get out of this weekend playing in the San Diego Thanksgiving Tournament, she is focused on one thing: “We have an opportunity to go win a Tournament. It would be Brittany Brewer’s first as a Senior. She has not won a Tournament since she has been here. Just being able to handle back to back games. How tough you have to play. How hard you have to play."