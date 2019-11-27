Lady Raiders head to California for Thanksgiving weekend Tournament

SAN DIEGO, California (KCBD) - After three wins at home, the Lady Raiders go on the road to California to play in the San Diego Thanksgiving Tournament starting Friday night. Head Coach Marlene Stollings is excited to see here team play away from home.
“It’s our first road trip. It’s good because they are out of class. It will be a great time to bond some as well. We are getting there a day early. We are looking forward to it," Stollings said.
The Lady Raiders open facing Purdue Fort Wayne 6:30 p.m. Central Time Friday. They will then meet either Monmouth or San Diego on Saturday. With Lady Raiders Alexis Tucker and Nailah Dillard from the Golden State, Coach Stollings says that was one of the reasons this trip was made.
“They are excited to go back. We should have almost 100 people there. We might have more fans than them," said Stollings, “I don’t know they don’t draw particularly well. It’s exciting for them to go play in front of family and friends.”
Senior Brittany Brewer says this tournament will be good for the team.
“Going on the road will be a good experience. I think we needed to do that before we hit conference. I’m really grateful that we are going to get that,” Brewer said.
The Lady Raiders offense has been clicking as they are ranked fifth in the Nation. If you ask Coach Stollings, what she wants to get out of this weekend playing in the San Diego Thanksgiving Tournament, she is focused on one thing: “We have an opportunity to go win a Tournament. It would be Brittany Brewer’s first as a Senior. She has not won a Tournament since she has been here. Just being able to handle back to back games. How tough you have to play. How hard you have to play."
The Mastodons of Purdue Fort Wayne are up first Friday night in San Diego.
