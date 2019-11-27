Lubbock police seek help in retail theft cases

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has taken to social media to ask the public’s help in finding people who were caught on video surveillance footage stealing from local retailers.
LPD’s video shows a man and woman walk into a Bealls store and take a rack of children’s clothes. Then they take off in a red Nissan.
Another video shows a man sprint out of a Zales with a stolen ring. The third video shows two women steal beauty items from a local Walmart.
Those who can identify the suspects in the video are asked to call LPD’s Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous are eligible for a cash reward.
