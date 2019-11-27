Lubbock police seek help in retail theft cases

We have a few suspects that we need your help identifying! First up, we have a male and female suspect enter Bealls and steal a rack of kids clothing. They left in a red Nissan. Next, we have a male suspect ask to see a ring at Zales. He then sprints out the store with it. Last but not least, we have two female suspects who steal several beauty items from Walmart and leave through an emergency exit. Can you help us identify these suspects? Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Line at 741-1000. You can remain anonymous and may even be eligible for a CASH reward! #TippinAintSnitchin