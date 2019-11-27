Lubbock police seek help in retail theft cases

Lubbock police seek help in retail theft cases
Lubbock Police Department logo
By KCBD Staff | November 27, 2019 at 11:32 AM CST - Updated November 27 at 11:32 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has taken to social media to ask the public’s help in finding people who were caught on video surveillance footage stealing from local retailers.

LPD’s video shows a man and woman walk into a Bealls store and take a rack of children’s clothes. Then they take off in a red Nissan.

Another video shows a man sprint out of a Zales with a stolen ring. The third video shows two women steal beauty items from a local Walmart.

Those who can identify the suspects in the video are asked to call LPD’s Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous are eligible for a cash reward.

Those videos can be seen here:

Wanted Wednesday (Nov. 27)

We have a few suspects that we need your help identifying! First up, we have a male and female suspect enter Bealls and steal a rack of kids clothing. They left in a red Nissan. Next, we have a male suspect ask to see a ring at Zales. He then sprints out the store with it. Last but not least, we have two female suspects who steal several beauty items from Walmart and leave through an emergency exit. Can you help us identify these suspects? Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Line at 741-1000. You can remain anonymous and may even be eligible for a CASH reward! #TippinAintSnitchin

Posted by Lubbock Police Department on Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.