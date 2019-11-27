Lubbock’s Salvation Army prepares about 1,000 meals for community Thanksgiving event

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Preparations are underway at The Salvation Army where they’re getting ready to feed the community. They’re making about 1,000 Thanksgiving meals.
“We’ll be doing two things at this facility, providing a community meal for 300 to 500 people and then delivering 500 meals in partnership with Meals on Wheels to homebound and elderly,” said Major David Worthy, Commanding Officer for The Salvation Army.
This is the second year for the partnership with Meals On Wheels. This year, they hope to have anywhere from 200-400 volunteers.
“The United Family was kind enough to donate 100 turkeys and 125 pies,” said Worthy.
The Salvation Army said they’re making about 135 pounds of stuffing from scratch. And they said couldn’t do this without their wonderful partnerships with the many organizations that teamed up to help them.
Worthy said Scoggin-Dickey provided vehicles to be used for delivery of the food from Meals on Wheels.
The Salvation Army typically does their thanksgiving meals outside in a tent by their administration building, but with the potential of inclement weather for thanksgiving morning, they have a backup plan. They say if all else fails, they’ll set up the meals in two of their buildings.
The community Thanksgiving lunch is tomorrow at The Salvation Army. They are located at 1111 16th street, off 16th and Avenue K. They will start serving food at 11 a.m. and it lasts until 1 p.m.
