Marine deserter accused of killing mother’s boyfriend in Virginia arrested

HARDY, Va. (WDBJ7) - The suspect in the murder of his mother’s boyfriend in Franklin County was arrested at his mother’s home, where the murder happened.
Michael Brown, 22, was taken into custody around 8 a.m. Wednesday without incident two and a half weeks after the killing, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Rodney Brown was shot to death in the community of Hardy Nov. 9, and Brown had been on the run since. The US Marshals Office fielded close to 300 tips about his possible whereabouts, but most proved fruitless.
Brown was eventually placed on the FBI’s Most Wanted list.
His family had urged him to surrender; circumstances of his arrest have not yet been released. His mother, Vanessa, says she has not yet spoken to Michael Brown.
Attorney Deborah Caldwell-Bono, retained by the family to represent Brown, says she is glad he is safe and that law-enforcement can get some rest. She is going to speak with him sometime Wednesday.
The US Marine Corps declared Brown a deserter shortly after the killing.
The hunt for Brown has spanned 18 days and covered three states and multiple jurisdictions.
