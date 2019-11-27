Minor injuries reported in multi-vehicle crash near Post

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety say two people were taken to the hospital for their injuries after a 4-vehicle crash that happened near post Wednesday morning.
Officials say the crash happened just before 9:45 a.m. on Hwy. 84 between Post and Southland. The crash was near Hwy. 211.
All vehicles were eastbound on the highway when a Jeep, driven by 39-year-old Elizabeth Wagoner, was traveling at unsafe speeds. Her Jeep crashed into a pickup truck, which caused the truck to lose control and land in the median. The Jeep then crashed into two more vehicles.
Wagoner and her 23-year-old passenger, were taken to the hospital for their injuries. Wagoner is suspected to have a broken ankle and her passenger was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.
The people in the other vehicles were not injured.
Wagoner will be cited for driving at an unsafe speed.
