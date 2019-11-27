One Class At A Time: Slaton Elementary teacher, Children’s Miracle Network awarded $500

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - Cathelene Thomas Elementary teacher Peyton Dixon is the third 2019-2020 recipient of KCBD’s One Class At A Time $500 donation and recognition sponsored by Frontier Dodge and Spirit Chrysler.
“It definitely means a lot because that’s not what I went out to prove, just to get this,” Dixon said. “It’s been really nice to see that people are noticing the hard work that teachers in the classroom are doing these days. It’s not just making the lesson plans but you’re really trying to reach kids in all different ways. So, being able to be recognized for that is really meaningful.”
Dixon has taught for six years in Slaton ISD and currently teaches 4th grade writing. Nominators told KCBD she goes beyond teaching in the classroom to support for students outside of school, whether that’s being at extracurricular events or buying a warm coat if they need one.
“I really wanted to be a different teacher, not just sitting here and teaching them writing but how to be a functional person outside of school,” Dixon said. “That’s why I like going out and watching their games and supporting them in different ways than just in the classroom. I think it’s extremely important for students that you see them as a kind of almost as an equal. I’m not just here to teach you and then you’re in and out of my room in 45 minutes. I think about you when I get home and I’m here to support you in all different ways.”
The One Class at a Time program gives the teacher a chance to choose a charity or non-profit organization that will also receive $500. Dixon chose Children’s Miracle Network at UMC Children’s Hospital. She tells KCBD she’s had students who’ve benefited from CMN and family members who have worked with the organization.
“We greatly appreciate Peyton for choosing us today, with CMN,” Britt Pharris said. “We work with schools all across our region. We have a lot of programs that we do in the schools and we take care of all the kids from West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. So, when we have someone that chooses us as their philanthropy, we greatly appreciate the dollars but we also want to make sure we work harder to make sure all kids have the health care they deserve.”
The funds will go toward the Child Life Program at UMC, which helps provide a positive environment to patients and families while they are in the hospital.
Just as CMN works to motivate children through a trying time, Ms. Dixon hopes students leave her classroom with the belief they can do anything.
“I really want them to know that if they believe in themselves that they will be able to succeed in anything,” Dixon said.
