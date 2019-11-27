One injured in collision on 62/82 and FM 1585, DPS says

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is reporting the roads are open again after a collision on US 62/82 and FM 1585.
Around 6 p.m., DPS says a male in a passenger vehicle was on FM 1585, about to go west onto US 62/82 when he pulled in front of a pickup truck heading east.
The driver of the passenger vehicle was transported to UMC. DPS is getting an update on his condition but they say minor injuries were reported at the scene.
The roadway was closed briefly while emergency crews responded to the collision.
