Resident injured in shooting after finding intruder inside his house; suspect still at large

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been injured in a shooting that happened around 10 a.m. in the 2400 block of 36th Street.
The victim of the shooting, Albert Garza, was taken to the hospital for his injuries and is back home Wednesday evening.
When the resident came home, he found someone in his house. He chased the person outside of the house into the backyard and confronted the person.
Police say a gun was displayed and the two were fighting over the weapon when the gun went off. The resident was shot in the leg.
Garza says the two fought in Garza’s backyard. “And he started to run and I ran after him and grabbed him by the shirt. He pulled my shirt over my head and I was able to get away. There was a gun involved. He had it in his hand.”
Garza said it was not his gun.
“He pulled the shirt over me and I was able to get the shirt off my head. At that time, he had the gun in his hand and I grabbed the gun at the same time when I saw it. I pulled it and he was pulling away from me and I didn’t want to let go of his arm, so I was just pulling a little bit harder than he did and when I pulled it, it shot my leg.”
Garza said he “pretty much” shot himself with the suspect’s gun.
“After that we stood still for a minute and looked at each other and I let him go and he took off running and I put my hand on my leg to stop the bleeding and called 911.”
The intruder, is described as an Hispanic male, 5 feet 4 inches tall and about 150 lbs. He was last seen wearing a skull type mask on his face.
The intruder has not been located at this time.
Police are investigating the situation.
