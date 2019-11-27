Pay It Forward: Handing out free turkeys, hams at Market Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week’s Pay It Forward recipients were lucky shoppers in the Market Street at 3405 50th St. KCBD NewsChannel 11 and WesTex Federal Credit Union teamed up to give away holiday turkeys and hams.
All together, 40 turkeys and hams were given away.
“You know, thanksgiving can be a really tough times on folks a lot, a lot of hectic times, you know, trying to prepare meals and just buy food in general,” Gary Boyles, Market Street’s manager, said. “And so, the fact you know, thank you guys so much. Giving our guests an opportunity to pick from a turkey or ham for their holiday meal.”
