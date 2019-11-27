Person of Interest in Jeannie Quinn case takes 25 years for unrelated drug charge

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Family of Jeannie Quinn say Ricky Don Henderson has accepted a plea deal for a 2016 delivery of a controlled substance charge, taking 25 years in prison for the case.
Henderson was named a person of interest in the death of Jeannie Quinn in 2018, after Quinn went missing and was found dead near Abilene in April of 2018. Henderson has not been charged with murder in this case.
Henderson is also a person of interest in the 1993 missing persons case of his wife, Stephanie Meeks Henderson. She was last seen on Nov. 28, 1993 when it was reported she had an argument with her husband.
