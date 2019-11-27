Power lines, high winds likely cause of Plainview brush fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A brush fire in Plainview that sparked Tuesday afternoon was more than likely caused by power lines that arced because of high winds.
A little more than 17 acres burned after that fire started near Vernon and Thomas streets, according to the City of Plainview. After watching a home’s surveillance camera footage, Tim Gibson, Plainview’s fire chief, found the fire started because the power line sparked.
Following that spark, the fire spread and PFD was called around 4:30 p.m. to Southwest 3rd Street and Quincy. The fire was quickly contained and no one was injured and no serious damage was reported.
