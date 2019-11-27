Red Raiders to Compete at 2020 NIT Season Tip-Off

LUBBOCK, Texas (TEXAS TECH ATHLETICS) - Texas Tech will compete in the 2020 NIT Season Tip-Off which will return to Barclays Center for a sixth-straight season during Thanksgiving Week of 2020, featuring an elite group of teams from America’s top conferences. The field includes a pair of current Top 25 teams in the No. 12-ranked Red Raiders and the Pac-12′s No. 14/14 Arizona Wildcats, as well as the Cincinnati Bearcats (RV/RV) of The American and the St. John’s Red Storm of the BIG EAST. Tech (5-0) is currently in Las Vegas where they will play Iowa at 7 p.m. (CST) on Thursday on the first day of the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational. The program last played in Brooklyn during the 2013 Legends Classic and will be playing in New York for the fourth straight season. The team will play No. 2 Louisville on Dec. 10 in the 2019 Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden.