LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The holidays can be tough, especially for blended families who are having to plan festivities around ex’s, extras and expectations.
Barbie and Richard Armenta, husband and wife, are authors of the book, “The Right Combination,” are in Lubbock for a book signing and to talk about "Finding Love and Life after Divorce."
The couple will be at Barnes and Noble Bookstore at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27.
“The Right Combination, Finding Love and Life After Divorce” launched nationwide in Barnes and Noble Oct. 22nd.
The book was written to help set people free from the things that keep them stuck, said Barbie in a news release.
“While this book details our relationship journey — the message is that I learned to have a full life outside of my relationship and how to be authentically me.”
The book teaches you how to find freedom from people pleasing, how to prevent past experiences from defining future happiness and how making a commitment to yourself can truly change your life.
